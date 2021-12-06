RT-PCR chaos at Delhi airport: Centre steps in to clear the muddle

The Delhi international airport could become a potential Covid-19 hotspot, as it is witnessing unprecedented crowding due to implementation of new travel guidelines which require travellers to undergo PCR tests to check for possibility of the coronavirus’ latest variant, Omicorn.

Images on social media showed the vast airport looking like a crowded railway station as incoming travellers from countries designated as at-risk were taking tests and waiting for results.

Normal RT-PCR tests cost ₹500 and the results come around five hours later. However, many people have been taking the rapid PCR tests that cost ₹3,500 but whose results arrive within an hour.

The Centre has designated several countries in Europe, including the UK, and South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore and Israel as “at-risk” countries in the wake of the identification of the new coronavirus variant Omicron. Besides this, 2% of passengers arriving from other countries are also randomly tested for the variant.

All this has caused huge crowding at the airport, with several passengers complaining about the chaos and possibility of the airport turning into a Covid hotspot.

The Delhi airport authorities have installed 120 Rapid PCR test machines and set up 20 dedicated counters for passengers who have pre-booked their tests.

This is what is happening at @DelhiAirport airport. One person testing for an entire flight from London @MoHFW_INDIA – u were an absolute rush to make a protocol – just not enough motivation to see it through. @fayedsouza pic.twitter.com/Yfef0MHxR6 — rishabh miglani (@Mig93Rishabh) December 1, 2021

“The tests are being completed quickly to minimize waiting time. We are also working closely with the immigration authorities to facilitate swift movement of passengers. For those waiting for their test results, seating arrangements have been vastly expanded and food counters have been made available in the waiting area,” an official said.

Responding to the complaints, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia convened a meeting and asked Delhi airport authorities to ensure better management of passengers.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India, Bureau of Immigration and GMR group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and Genestrings Diagnostics, the lab doing the RT-PCR testing at the airport, were part of the meeting.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said this was as he feared and warned. “Total confusion and crowding in airports.”