Ready to face ED, have done nothing wrong: BRS leader Kavitha

Telangana leader says representatives of 18 political parties would attend protest in support of Women’s Reservation Bill in Delhi on March 10

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha has asserted that she has done nothing wrong and would face the Enforcement Directorate (ED) without fear.

She alleged that the Centre was using the ED, as the BJP could not gain a “backdoor entry” into Telangana.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Kavitha said, “We have seen that the BJP has used backdoor entry in nine states. They are unable to do it in Telangana, which is why they are using ED now, but we are not afraid.”

“Why torture us?”

“We will face the Enforcement Directorate; we have not done anything wrong… I urge PM (Narendra) Modi to reduce prices, give more subsidies and jobs. What will you get by torturing people like us?” she queried.

Kavitha, however, said she would cooperate with the agencies.

The MLC and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been summoned by the ED in connection with a money-laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

Hunger strike

Kavitha, who has announced a hunger strike in support of the Women’s Reservation Bill, urged President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi to ensure the passage of the Bill even as she accused the Centre of misusing investigating agencies to harass opposition parties.

She said representatives of 18 political parties would attend the protest in Delhi on March 10. “I request President Draupadi Murmu to ensure the passage of Women’s Reservation Bill,” the BRS leader said.

She complimented Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for backing the Women’s Reservation Bill.

(With agency inputs)