Raging Yamuna swells to record level in Delhi; Kejriwal calls emergency meeting

According to an official from the irrigation and flood control department, it is expected that the river will rise further.

The Yamuna has breached its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978, government agencies said. The river swelled to 207.55 metres on Wednesday (July 12).

According to the Central Water Commissions (CWC) flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 207-metre mark at 4 am, the first time since 2013, and rose to 207.55 metres by 1 pm.

Delhi recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna water level over the last three days.

It shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected.

The river had exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres on Monday night, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations and a closure of the Old Railway Bridge for road and rail traffic.

Delhi water minister Saurabh Bharadwaj told the media that the city government was prepared to deal with the situation. “We are monitoring the situation and all possible steps are being taken,” he said.

Kejriwal calls emergency meeting

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (July 12) called an emergency meeting as the Yamuna reached its highest level so far at 207.55 metres, posing a threat of floods in the city.

The meeting will be held at the Delhi Secretariat where senior officers of all departments concerned will be present, said a Delhi government official.

Kejriwal also urged the Centre to intervene to ensure that levels of the Yamuna, flowing at an all-time high of 207.55 metres, don’t rise further.

Central Water Commission predicts 207.72 meter water level in Yamuna tonite. Not good news for Delhi. There have been no rains in Delhi last 2 days, however, levels of Yamuna are rising due to abnormally high volumes of water being released by Haryana at Hathnikund barrage.… pic.twitter.com/3D0SI2eYUm — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 12, 2023

Sharing an update on Yamuna’s water levels, Kejriwal said on Twitter, “Central Water Commission predicts 207.72 meter water level in Yamuna tonight. Not good news for Delhi. “There have been no rains in Delhi last 2 days, however, levels of Yamuna are rising due to abnormally high volumes of water being released by Haryana at Hathnikund barrage. Urge Centre to intervene and ensure that levels in Yamuna don’t rise further. Highest Flood Level 207.49m (in 1978). Current Level 207.55m.”

Thousands of people have been evacuated and shifted to safer places due to rising level of the Yamuna River in the national capital.

(With agency inputs)