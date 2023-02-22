National Ganga Mission pulls up Delhi pollution panel for ‘false reporting’

Says Delhi's monthly progress report to Jal Shakti Ministry has not mentioned 27 redevelopment areas which have thousands of operational industrial units

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) in a letter to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), has sought an explanation on alleged ‘false reporting’ with regards to industrial pollution management in Delhi.

This comes at a time when Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena is leading a campaign to clean the Yamuna floodplains as part of the mega drive to clean and rejuvenate River Yamuna as mandated by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The NMCG letter, which is based on a complaint lodged by Varun Gulati, an environmentalist, alleges that the DPCC in its monthly progress report to the Jal Shakti Ministry has not mentioned 27 re-development areas which house several thousands of operational industrial units.

The re-development project

Advertisement

The Delhi Government had announced that the notified industrial areas will be re-developed in the next five years to generate employment opportunities for lakhs of people in the capital.

Under the re-development project, there was a proposal to make these industrial areas green, clean and sustainable, and help them expand business opportunities. As part of infrastructure re-development, the government planned to engage developers to effectively mobilise basic services like sewage, common effluent treatment plants, drinking water supply, industrial waste disposal, and upgradation of roads along with the layout preparation and approvals.

Also read: Delhi-NCR grapples with toxic air as pollution touches emergency levels

The task of preparing the layout of these notified industrial areas was entrusted to Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC).

A separate budget provision had also been made by the government for the project.

The DPCC report

In the report filed for rejuvenation of river Yamuna by the DPCC before the Jal Shakti Ministry for the month of December 2022, said under the section ‘Details of Industrial Pollution’ that in the 28 approved industrial areas, there are 25,253 industrial units. The DPCC also stated that the number of water-polluting industrial units in those 28 approved industrial areas are 1,334.

Out of the 25,253 industrial units, 22,311 industrial units are connected with 13 common effluent treatment plants (CEPTs), the report said. The filing also stated that 1,091 water-polluting industrial units in 17 approved industrial area (out of 28) are connected with 13 CETPs.

The contention

The NMCG letter said that the DPCC has given a false report with regard to industrial pollution management in the city.

Talking exclusively to The Federal, Varun Gulati, the environmentalist who pointed out the discrepancy in the filing of monthly progress report that eventually led to the NMCG seeking an answer from the DPCC, said: “The monthly progress report has no mention of the 27 re-development areas which have close to 20,000 industrial units. This is a gross violation of the NGT order of 2018. These units are not connected to the CETPs, thereby discharging the untreated effluents directly into Yamuna.”

In a letter to the DPCC member-secretary, the NMCG said that the re-development clusters are alleged to have several thousands of operational industrial units, mostly water polluting in nature, that are ultimately discharging into Yamuna. The letter also alleged that these units are not connected to CEPTs, which is in gross violation to the master plan of Delhi and also NGT directions of 2018.

Requesting anonymity, a DPCC official said they are working on the explanation sought by the NMCG and will soon write back to them. However, he refrained to answer questions on the allegation of ‘false reporting’ in the monthly progress report. “We are basically consulting all parties involved and will file a comprehensive reply before the NMCG,” reiterated the officer.

What was the NGT order?

The NGT, after taking cognizance of a report in The Hindu titled ‘More rivers stretches are now critically polluted: CPCB’ had directed all the states / Union territories to send a copy of the Action Plan to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which then had to submit a status report to NGT. In a detailed report, the CPCB recommended setting up of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and connecting all drains and other sources of generation of sewage to the STPs. It further said that monthly progress report should be furnished by the states/ UTs to secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti with a copy to CPCB and that any default may invite serious consequences at every level.

Recent NGT report on Yamuna

In its February report, NGT observed that the dissolved oxygen (DO) at the point of entry of the river Yamuna in Delhi met the criteria but biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) water quality was not being met. It further said that the concentration of BOD and faecal coliform increased after the river entered the national capital.

Also read: Researchers find link between arsenic in drinking water and gallbladder cancer

The water quality of Yamuna met the prescribed criteria when the river entered Delhi at Palla from Haryana but the water quality deteriorated as it exited the national capital at Asgarpur, NGT report said.

This indicated that pollution in river Yamuna in Delhi was due to the discharge of untreated or partially treated domestic and industrial wastewater through 24 drains, the NGT bench inferred.

The bench also noted that out of 35 STPs, 23 were consistently non-compliant with the norms prescribed by the DPCC.