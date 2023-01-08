Mob attacks Delhi police after 3 Nigerians detained for overstay

Clash with cops, help a couple of them escape from police detention

In a shocking turn of events, a mob of around 100 people of African origin clashed with a police team in the Neb Sarai area of South Delhi on Saturday (January 7) and released a few Nigerians who were detained for visa expiration and were being ferried by the cops to the police station.

The incident occurred after a Narcotics Cell team landed at Raju Park in Neb Sarai at 2.30 pm for initiating deportation proceedings of overstaying foreign nationals and picked up three Nigerian nationals whose visas had expired.

Also read: Cruise drugs case: NCB arrests Nigerian national; 20 people held so far

However, as soon as the team ventured out of the area, a mob of over 100 people of African origin surrounded them and hampered the police operation. While two of the three detainees managed to flee the scene amid the chaos, the police caught one of them, 22-year-old Philip, again.

Advertisement

Later, a joint team from the Neb Sarai Police Station and the Narcotics Squad visited Raju Park again at 6.30 pm, and detained four Nigerians, including one woman.

But, in another brazen attempt, 150 to 200 people of African origin surrounded the police team again, and tried to help the detainees escape, police said. This time, though, the police somehow managed to control the escalating situation, and brought the offenders to the Neb Sarai Police Station, where their deportation proceedings are underway.