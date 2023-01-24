MCD House adjourned amid chaos without electing mayor, deputy mayor

After the oath of aldermen and elected councillors, some BJP councillors went towards the AAP benches and raised slogans, prompting the presiding officer to adjourn the House till further date

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was adjourned on Tuesday without electing mayor and deputy mayor amid a ruckus by some councillors.

After the oath of aldermen and elected councillors, the House was adjourned for 15 minutes during which a number of BJP councillors started moving into the House, chanted “Modi, Modi”, and raised slogans against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

They went towards the benches where AAP councillors were sitting and raised slogans, prompting the presiding officer to adjourn the House until a further date.

Aldermen take oath first

The new 250-member MCD House reconvened on Tuesday with members nominated by the Lieutenant Governor taking oath before the elected representatives amid cries of “shame, shame” from AAP councillors.

The nominated members raised slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” after the ceremony.

Heated exchanges

A few councillors from both parties then entered into a heated exchange on one of the aisles of the House.

Presiding Officer Satya Sharma said, “A House cannot run like this…House is adjourned till next date.”

Heavy security

There was heavy security deployment inside the municipal House, the Civic Centre premises and even the Well to avoid a repeat of the chaos that ensued during the last meeting on January 6.

A larger number of civil defence personnel, including women, and marshals were deployed compared to the deployment during the first municipal House.

Mayor contestants

Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur are the AAP’s contenders for the post of mayor. The BJP has nominated Rekha Gupta.

The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar for the AAP and Kamal Bagri for the BJP.

Voters for the mayor’s election are the 250 councillors, seven Lok Sabha and three Rajya Sabha MPs from Delhi and 14 MLAs nominated by the Legislative Assembly.

