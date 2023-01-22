Man who duped Delhi hotel of ₹23 lakh after posing as UAE govt official arrested

The accused used fake business card, fled with hotel valuables without settling his outstanding bill after staying there for more than three months

Delhi police have arrested a man for reportedly duping a hotel in the national capital after impersonating as an official of the UAE government and fleeing without paying his outstanding bill worth over ₹23 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Mahamed Sharif (41) from Karnataka’s Dakshin Kannada. According to police, he presented a fake business card and stayed at The Leela Palace Hotel for more than three months last year. He took away hotel valuables while escaping and also didn’t settle his outstanding bills, causing a loss of over ₹23 lakh to the hotel.

Following a complaint from hotel manager Anupam Das Gupta, an FIR was lodged against him at Sarojini Nagar police station on January 14. As per the complaint, the accused stayed at the hotel from August 1 to November 20, 2022, before fleeing without settling his outstanding bills. He also stole some valuables from the hotel. He was booked under sections 419, 420 and 380 of the IPC. Subsequently, the police constituted a team to nab the accused.