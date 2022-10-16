Liquor policy case: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tomorrow

The CBI has accused Sisodia, who handles the Excise Department, of making changes to the excise policy without getting the approval of the Lieutenant Governor

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the controversial liquor excise policy case, at 11am on Monday.

The CBI has named Sisodia as an accused in its excise policy case.

Informing about the summons on Twitter, Sisodia said he will go to the CBI headquarters in defence to the summons and cooperate with the investigation.

“They searched my house for 14 hours, but didn’t find anything. They searched my bank locker, but didn’t find anything. They couldn’t find anything against me from my village too. Now they have summoned me to the CBI headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation,” Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

The CBI has accused Sisodia, who handles the Excise Department, of making changes to the excise policy without getting the approval of the Lieutenant Governor. The new excise policy was scrapped from August 1 this year.

The CBI alleges that changes such as revision of foreign liquor rates and waiver of the import pass fee of ₹50 per case of beer lowered the price of foreign liquor and beer, giving undue advantage to holders of liquor licences and causing loss to the state exchequer.

The central agency on August 19 raided 21 locations in Delhi including Sisodia’s home and the residence of then Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna.