IMD issues orange alert for Delhi as temperature drops to season’s lowest

Flight operations are currently normal, but many trains are running late due to the dense fog and visibility levels

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) for the next couple of days, with the minimum temperature touching the season’s low of 4.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday (January 4).

On Thursday (January 5), the Indira Gandhi International Airport issued a fog alert for all passengers. Low visibility procedures have been implemented at the airport, said officials.

Flight operations currently normal

All flight operations are presently normal and the passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information, the officials added.

Many trains are also running late owing to the dense fog and visibility levels.

People in the national capital are using heaters and consuming hot liquids to fight the unprecedented cold caused by freezing winds. Delhi is now colder than the hill stations of Dharamsala, Nainital, and Dehradun.

The fog has reduced visibility all over North India.

Dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions were likely to continue over North-West India during the next three-four days, and the intensity would decrease after that, the IMD said in a statement.

The IMD uses four colour codes for warnings – green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared), and red (take action).