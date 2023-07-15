Heavy rain lashes flooded Delhi; Yamuna level may rise again

Heavy rain sent some more areas of the national capital under water, causing traffic congestion in the process

Delhi, which is already reeling under unprecedented floods because of the Yamuna breaching its banks, was in for more trouble on Saturday (July 15) when heavy rain lashed the national capital and sent some more areas under water, causing traffic congestion in the process.

Advertisement

The rain brought the mercury in the city down a notch to 34.6 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature had settled at 27 degrees Celsius. According to Met officials, the relative humidity oscillated between 64 per cent and 92 per cent.

Also read: Yamuna level dips, situation will be normal if no rain: Kejriwal

Saturday’s rain may lead to a rise in the water level in the Yamuna, which has been flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres for days. According to the Central Water Commission, the Yamuna’s water level came down to 207.62 metres by 7am on Saturday from its peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday.

For Sunday, the weather office has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(With agency inputs)