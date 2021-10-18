Heavy downpour inundates Delhi roads, brings life to a standstill

The Delhi Traffic Police in its traffic advisory issued on Monday informed that the MB road has been closed due to waterlogging at Pulprahladpur underpass

After hours of heavy rain, Delhi and the surrounding cities saw water-logging in many parts on Monday (October 18), which slowed down the traffic movement in several places.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather said that Delhi’s Safdarjung recorded the highest rain in a single day in October in a decade. Safdarjung recorded 85 mm rainfall and Palam recorded 55 mm rain, till 05:30 am on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light intensity rain over the adjoining areas of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Agra, Baraut, Mathura, Hathras, Sonipat, Gannaur, Gohana, Sohana, Jhunjunu, and Pilani, in the next few hours.

Following heavy rains in the NCT on Sunday night, several parts in and around Delhi witnessed waterlogging, causing slow-moving traffic and route blockages on Monday.

The Delhi Traffic Police in its traffic advisory on Monday, informed that the MB road has been closed due to waterlogging at Pulprahladpur underpass.

Gazipur fruit and vegetable wholesale market in Delhi was also waterlogged following heavy rainfall.

“Due to water logging at Pulprahladpur underpass MB road is closed. Road users may take alternate routes going towards Mehrauli Mathura road underpass Sarita vihar flyover Or Modi mill flyover and vice versa towards Badarpur,” Delhi Traffic police said in a tweet.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 23.5 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees more than the normal temperature.

Delhi is also witnessing a dip in air quality due to stubble burning. Ministry of Earth Sciences’ forecast body SAFAR said that the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded as 350, which comes under ”very poor” category, with PM2.5 as the lead pollutant.

Besides Delhi, moderate to heavy rains were predicted for almost all adjoining areas in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.