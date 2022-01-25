Govt offices to have only photos of Dr Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh: Kejriwal

The chief minister said his government wouldn’t allow the display of photos of politicians at government offices anymore

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (January 25) said that only photos of Dr BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh will be put up at government offices in the national capital instead of those of politicians.

“Today I announce that at every office of the Delhi government, there will be photos of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh. Now we won’t put any chief minister or politician’s photo,” Kejriwal said at an event.

“Every office of Delhi govt will have photos of Dr BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh 🇮🇳 Now we won’t put up any photos of CM or other politicians.” -Big Announcement by CM @ArvindKejriwal during #RepublicDay celebrations at Delhi Secretariat pic.twitter.com/4ma1KNTQf2 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 25, 2022

Government offices usually have the photographs of the president, the prime minister and the chief minister of the concerned state.

Describing his reverence for Dr Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution and revolutionary leader Bhagat Singh, Kejriwal said both of them took two different paths to achieve the same dream of seeing a classless society.

“Both of them had dreamt of the country where there is equality and no discrimination…they dreamt of a revolution. Today, the same revolution is our dream as well,” he said.

Describing how Dr Ambedkar envisioned education for every child irrespective of his or her caste, creed or economic standing, Kejriwal pledged that his government will work towards the same goal.

“Today we pledge to fulfil BR Ambedkar’s dreams of quality education for every kid. We have brought that revolution into the education sector in the last seven years. Melania Trump, former US president Donald Trump’s wife also visited Delhi government schools…we got our certificate,” he said.

The Delhi Chief Minister said the government has started Happiness Classes with special emphasis on meditation and moral stories for children in Delhi’s schools apart from imparting lessons on patriotism.

“We have also started ‘deshbhakti’ classes. In Delhi, we have started an education board that has a tie-up with the international education board ‘IB’ We are building a teachers’ university in Delhi,” he said.