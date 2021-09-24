Dreaded gangster Gogi, two others, killed in Delhi court shootout

Police said the assailants, who too were shot dead, belonged to the rival Tillu gang

A daylight shootout inside a Delhi court on Friday afternoon (September 24) claimed the life of dreaded gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi.

Delhi police said Gogi was shot at by two armed men, dressed as lawyers. The two assailants were associates of jailed gangster Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya. The special police cell officials, accompanying Gogi, opened fire and killed the two attackers. Gogi was taken to the hospital in an injured state, but was declared dead on arrival.

Gogi and Tillu have been rivals since their college days in Delhi University. They used to clash frequently over student politics. In 2012, Gogi and his men killed Tillu’s close aide Vikas. The rivalry became more intense since then. Tillu has been in Sonipat jail since 2015 in a different case. Gogi escaped police custody in 2016 when he was taken to a Haryana court for a court hearing. Desperate to kill Tillu, Gogi planned an attack. He managed to kill all the associates of Tillu. Gogi was arrested last year again and has since then been lodged in Tihar jail. The Delhi Police had taken Gogi to Rohini court on Friday for a hearing when to shootout happened.