Fog continues to shroud Delhi-NCR, flights delayed

The temperature recorded at 5.30 am on Tuesday at Palam was 8.4 degrees Celsius while that at the Safdarjung Observatory was 7.8 degrees Celsius

The national capital continued to get the chills for the sixth consecutive day as a dense layer of fog kept the temperature low in the Delhi-NCR while reducing visibility for commuters.

According to ANI, several flights including those from Delhi to Kathmandu, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Shimla, Delhi-Dehradun, and Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu were delayed due to the low visibility caused by the foggy and cold weather.

Also read: Cold wave, dense fog continue to batter Delhi, north India; flights, trains hit

The temperature recorded at 5.30 am on Tuesday at Palam was 8.4 degrees Celsius while that at the Safdarjung Observatory was 7.8 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Weather experts said that the fog will persist, and take the maximum temperature to 19 degrees Celsius and minimum to 5 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Wednesday is expected to be 19 degrees Celsius while the minimum will be around 6 degrees Celsius.

Also read: Delhi-NCR grapples with toxic air as pollution touches emergency levels

This is the sixth consecutive day of the national capital reeling under cold wave, making it the longest cold wave streak in a decade, as per meteorologists. On Monday, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal. A similar cold wave streak was recorded in January 2013 when the national capital grappled with extremely cold weather for five consecutive days.

Delhi has been grappling with a cold wave since January 5 and as per the Safdarjung Observatory, the temperature dipped to its lowest on January 8 when the national capital shivered at 1.9 degrees Celsius.

Also read: IMD issues orange alert for Delhi as temperature drops to season’s lowest

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a western disturbance between January 11 and 13 may cause the temperature to rise from Tuesday, bringing slight relief to residents.