Flyers offloaded from SpiceJet plane in Delhi for ‘unruly behaviour’

A DGCA official said the aviation watchdog is looking into the matter and will take appropriate action

SpiceJet offloaded two passengers from a Hyderabad-bound aircraft at Delhi’s IGI Airport on Monday after one of them allegedly behaved in an unruly manner.

The incident comes in the wake of several controversies related to airlines in the country, including two outrageous urinating incidents on board Air India flights.

Monday’s incident happened onboard a SpiceJet wet-leased Corendon aircraft scheduled to operate the SG-8133 flight from Delhi to Hyderabad.

“Unruly and inappropriate behaviour”

According to a statement by the airline, the passenger “behaved in an unruly and inappropriate manner, harassing and causing disturbance to cabin crew” while boarding in Delhi.

“The crew informed PIC (Pilot In Command) and security staff,” after which the passenger and a co-passenger, who were travelling together, were “offloaded and handed over to the security team.”

A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it is looking into the matter and will take appropriate action.

One of many incidents

On Friday, the aviation watchdog slapped a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India and suspended the licence of the PIC of the New York-Delhi flight in which a man allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger.

On January 6, two foreign nationals were asked to deboard from a Mumbai-bound Go First flight from Goa after they reportedly misbehaved with a woman cabin crew member.

Several other incidents of passengers harassing cabin crew members or co-passengers have been reported in recent months.

(With agency inputs)