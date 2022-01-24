‘Dinner with Kejriwal’ promise to Delhiites sharing ‘good experiences’ of AAP on social media

As part of their poll campaign, 'Ek Mauka AAP Ko,AAP', Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Delhi people to upload videos on the good works done by his government and tell people in the poll bound states how they benefitted from it on social media

The Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal urged Delhi people to share their “good experiences” of the Delhi government on video and post them on social media to spread the word. And, the people who made 50 videos which go viral will be invited for dinner with Kejriwal after the polls.

This announcement was made by Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal himself when he launched the AAP poll campaign titled ‘Ek Mauka AAP Ko’(Give AAP a chance), for the upcoming assembly elections in UP, Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand. AAP is trying to expand its political footprint beyond the national capital.

“Upload videos on good works of Delhi government and tell people how you benefitted from it on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook,” said Kejriwal, adding that they should message all the people they know in these states on WhatsApp appealing to them to give a chance to AAP.

In the last seven years, Kejriwal said his government has done a number of good works like providing free electricity and water in Delhi. According to him, people from the United Nations came to see the mohalla clinics run in Delhi and the wife of US president visited the schools here.

“Delhi is now getting 24-hour electricity. All this was possible because you the people of Delhi gave us a chance,” he said.

He told Delhi-ites that they kept choosing AAP because the party had done a lot of good work. They had built schools, hospitals, roads and given a lot of benefits and kept promises. “Don’t you want the same good work done in Delhi seen in other places in the country?” he asked, adding that people of these (poll-bound) states should also get free 24-hour electricity, good roads, better schools, and better healthcare facilities.

Kejriwal then went on to appeal to the Delhi people to make videos of a particular work, be it the mohalla clinic or their local government school, done by AAP they had liked and how it benefited them and post them on social media.

He also appealed to his party workers to share such videos and make them viral on different social media platforms. “After polls, I will have dinner with 50 Delhiites whose videos will go viral,” he said.

Further, Kejriwal added, like others, they do not have crores of rupees. “Our real wealth is you. If you spare some time, the people of other states will listen and our good work will spread,” he pointed out. “You people are my assets and your voice is most powerful. Please give your voice for AAP and help reach out to the masses,” he said.