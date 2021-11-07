Water supply in Delhi disrupted as ammonia rises in Yamuna

DJB vice chairman Raghav Chadha said the treatment plants are not operating at an optimum level due to the pollutants discharged by Haryana into Yamuna.

Water supply was disrupted in parts of Delhi on Sunday as production at the treatment plants in the city was hit due to an increase in ammonia in the Yamuna river near Wazirabad.

“Water production has been hit due to heavy sewage and industrial discharge from Haryana,” Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice chairman Raghav Chadha said in a statement.

Chadha said that water supply is likely to be affected in East, North East, South Delhi, and parts of the New Delhi Municipal Council area.

“We request everyone to make judicious use of water. We have also pressed into service adequate numbers of water tankers,” Chadha said.

Advertisement

“The level of ammonia in the Yamuna increased to 3 ppm (parts per million), affecting water production at Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Chadrawal, Okhla and Wazirabad treatment plants,” Chadha said.

Also read: Pollution + COVID in Delhi deadly mix, children most vulnerable: Doctors

Chadha said that DJB’s water quality management team has increased the dosage of coagulants and disinfectants in raw Yamuna water to control the increased water pollution and to maintain the water quality as per production norms.

“We are working closely with Haryana to address the issue of ammonia in River Yamuna. @DelhiJalBoard is putting in tireless efforts to restore normal water supply ASAP and to bring down the levels ammonia,” Chadha tweeted.

Ammonia (i.e. pollutants) in River Yamuna increased upto 3 PPM near Wazirabad due to heavy sewage and industrial waste discharged by Haryana in River Yamuna. This has affected water production in Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Chadrawal, Okhla & Wazirabad Water Treatment Plants. pic.twitter.com/EqHiYYm50r — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) November 7, 2021

Chadha said that due to the shutting down of Ganga canal (which supplies Ganga water to Delhi) during the Dussehra-Diwali period for annual maintenance, production at Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi water treatment plants, which too get their raw water supply from Yamuna, get reduced by 50 percent.

Chadha also said that the treatment plants are not operating at an optimum level currently due to pollutants discharged by Haryana into the Yamuna.

Also read: Delhi, suburbs still in the grip of toxic air; relief likely only on Sunday

The water production at Wazirabad plant was reduced to 129.37 million gallon per day (MGD) against a 134 MGD capacity.

“The production at other plants was 83.09 MGD against a 94 MGD capacity at Chandrawal, 49.78 MGD against a 110 MGD capacity at Bhagirithi, and 51.23 MGD against 140 MGD capacity at Sonia Vihar,” Chadha added.

(With inputs from agencies)