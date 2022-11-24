Delhi’s Jama Masjid bans entry of girls, NCW to take cognisance

Shahi Imam says order is not applicable to those coming to offer prayers, restriction on girls ‘coming alone and waiting for their dates;’ DCW terms it a violation of women’s rights

The administration of Delhi’s Jama Masjid has put up notices outside the main gates banning the entry of girls, whether alone or in groups. As the issue led to outrage in some quarters, the Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, stated the order is not applicable to those coming to offer prayers.

The notices, which have no date, came up a few days ago outside the three main entry gates, sources in the administration said. However, it has come to attention only now

“Jama Masjid mein ladki ya ladkiyon ka akele daakhla mana hai (The entry of a girl or girls is not permitted in Jama Masjid),” reads the notice by the administration.

‘Restriction on girls coming alone and waiting for their dates’

According to the Shahi Imam, the decision was taken after some “incidents” were reported on the premises of the heritage structure. “Jama Masjid is a place of worship and people are welcome for that. But girls coming alone and waiting for their dates… this is not what this place is meant for. The restriction is on that,” Bukhari told PTI.

“Any such place, be it a mosque, temple or gurudwara is a place of worship (ibadat ki jagah hai) and there is no restriction on anyone coming for that purpose. Just today, a group of 20-25 girls visited and they were allowed to enter,” Bukhari added.

A violation of women’s rights: DCW

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has termed it a violation of women’s rights and said she was issuing a notice. “It is completely wrong to ban the entry of women in Jama Masjid. The kind of rights a man has to praying, women also have the same rights. I am issuing a notice to imam of Jama Masjid. Nobody has the right to ban entry of women in this way,” she said on Twitter.

The 17th century Mughal era monument attracts thousands of devout as well as tourists. While NCW has taken cognisance of the notices banning the entry of girls, activists have called the decision regressive and unacceptable. The notices, which have no date, came up a few days ago outside the three main entry gates, sources in the famed mosques administration said. However, it has come to attention only now.

The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and is deciding on the action to be taken, sources said. Women rights activists hit out at the mosques administration, saying it takes women centuries back. Ranjana Kumari, an activist, said this is completely unacceptable. “What kind of 10th century mindset is this. We are a democratic country how can they do this. How can they bar women,” she told PTI.

“This diktat takes us 100 years back. This is not just regressive but shows what kind of mindset these religious groups have about girls. It is extremely unfortunate,” Yogita Bhayana , another women rights activist, said.

(With inputs from Agencies)