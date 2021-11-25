Delhi’s air quality remains ‘very poor,’ AQI at 390

While the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius, the relative humidity recorded by the weather department at 8.30 am was 95 percent

Air quality in the national capital continues to be in the very poor category with the AQI clocking 390 at 9 am on Thursday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The city’s 24-hour air quality index (AQI) stood at 361 on Wednesday. Neighbouring Faridabad (394), Ghaziabad (362), Gurugram (322) and Noida (330) also recorded their air quality in the very poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

“The minimum temperature in the national capital was 9.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasons average,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

While the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius, the relative humidity recorded by the weather department at 8.30 am was 95 percent.

The weather man has predicted “mainly clear sky” for Delhi on Thursday.

