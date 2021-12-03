Delhi’s air quality in ‘very poor’ category, minimum temperature rises

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality index (AQI) at 9 am on Friday was 358, an improvement from 429 on Thursday

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the very poor category on Friday morning, while the minimum temperature was 12.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality index (AQI) at 9 am on Friday was 358. Delhi’s 24-hour AQI was 429 on Thursday.

Neighbouring NCR towns Ghaziabad (331), Gurgaon (309), and Noida (315) were in the very poor category. Faridabad (289) and Greater Noida (250) also recorded poor air quality on Friday morning.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Advertisement

The minimum temperature of the national capital was recorded at 12.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the seasons average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also read: Delhi schools shut again from Friday as pollution chokes city

While the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 22 degrees Celsius, the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 91 per cent.

Delhi recorded the lowest maximum temperature of the season so far on Thursday as it plummeted five notches below normal and settled at 19.8 degrees Celsius. The city also witnessed light rains on Thursday. The weather department has predicted “shallow fog” for Delhi on Friday.

AQIs of Delhi’s neighbouring cities

Ghaziabad 331 AQI

Noida 315 AQI

Gurgaon 309 AQI

Faridabad 289 AQI

Greater Noida 250 AQI

(With inputs from Agencies)