Delhi to reopen stadia and sports complexes without spectators

However, cinema halls, multiplexes, swimming pools, spas, schools and colleges, social, political, cultural, religious and other such gatherings will remain prohibited

The Delhi government has allowed the reopening of stadia and sports complexes without spectators from Monday July 5.

There will be strict adherence to standard operating procedure and other guidelines of the government, and compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour while opening the stadia and sports complexes, as per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order.

Also read: Supreme Court asks Delhi to ‘cooperate’ with Centre in managing COVID

Advertisement

However, cinema halls, multiplexes, swimming pools, spas, schools and colleges, social, political, cultural, religious and other such gatherings will remain prohibited, the order stated. Delhi Metro trains and public transport buses will continue to operate with 50 percent seating capacity.

Last week, the DDMA allowed the opening of gyms and yoga institutes with half their capacity as well as weddings at banquet, marriage halls and hotels with a limit of 50 percent attendance. The prohibited and restricted activities will continue till 5am on July 12, as per the order.