Delhi terror suspects filmed gruesome murder, sent video to Pak handler

They were residing in Jahangirpuri, where communal clashes broke out in 2020, but police had no clue about it.

In a shocking revelation, it has come to light that the two arrested terror suspects in Delhi had allegedly murdered a man, chopped his body into pieces, and filmed the act before sending the video to their Pakistan-based handler. The victim was a 21-year-old man who was allegedly a drug addict. He was identified by a trishul (trident) tattoo on his hand.

Received ₹2 lakh from Pak handler

They shot a 37-second video of the murder and sent it to a man identified as Sohail who is reportedly associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan. It has also come to fore that ₹2 lakh was sent to Naushad’s bank account for the murder, through his brother-in-law in Qatar. This revelation has now prompted the investigating agencies to probe a conspiracy by Pakistani intelligence agency ISI in this gruesome killing.

The terror suspects – Jagjit Singh alias Jagga and Naushad – had befriended the victim and persuaded him to accompany them to Naushad’s house in Bhalswa Dairy on December 14-15, killed him, and cut his body into eight pieces, police sources said.

Naushad had ties with terror group



With several cases like murder and extortion lodged against him, Naushad had been in the prison for a long time. He also had ties with terrorist group Harkat ul-Ansar. During his imprisonment, he came in contact with Arif Mohammad, an accused in the Red Fort attack, and Sohail, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist. Sohail visited Pakistan in 2018, and Naushad was in touch with Sohail after coming out of jail in April 2022, sources said.

‘Was told to target influential Hindus’



According to sources, Sohail directed Naushad to “kill influential Hindus”, while Jagjit was asked to propagate a Sikh separatist group’s activities in India. Jagjit was allegedly in touch with Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dalla.

Police said they have also recovered three pistols, 22 cartridges, and two hand grenades have been recovered from the accused. Surprisingly, the accused were living in Jahangirpuri, where communal clashes broke out in 2020, but the intelligence agencies had no clue about their presence, sources said. Questions are now being raised as to how the Delhi police had no inkling about the accused residing in riot-hit areas.

Body recovered after their interrogation



Based on the information the two terror suspects provided to the Delhi Police, a dismembered body was recovered in North Delhi on Saturday.

“Delhi Police Special Cell recovered a body which was chopped into three pieces from Bhalswa drain (in North Delhi) after two suspects Naushad and Jagjit (arrested under UAPA) gave the information in this regard to the police. The process to establish the identity of the deceased is on,” said the Delhi Police in a statement.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell had arrested the two men from the Bhalswa Dairy area on suspicion of terror links. The arrest was made ahead of the Republic Day celebration in the national capital.