Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi to inspect landfill sites in next 3 months

Work will officially begin in Delhi from tomorrow onwards, and inspection of landfill sites will be done in the next three months, Oberoi said.

On Wednesday, Shelly Oberoi, the recently elected Mayor of Delhi, announced that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, led by the AAP, will conduct an inspection of the city’s landfill sites within the next three months. Minutes after taking charge, she told the House, “We have to work together to fulfil the aspirations of people”.

Oberoi defeated BJP candidate Rekha Gupta by 34 votes to emerge victorious in the mayoral polls that took place on Wednesday after much delay since the high-stakes civic polls and after three previous failed attempts to hold the election to the top post.

Later, addressing media in her office, she fielded a few questions before moving back to the House to chair the conduct of the election for the deputy mayor of Delhi.

“The 10 guarantees that CM Arvind Kejriwal has given to people, and the dreams that he has foreseen for Delhi, we will work on them,” the AAP leader said, when asked what will be her priorities as a mayor.

Asked if the election for the six members of the Standing Committee of the MCD will take place today, she said, “yes”.

The mayor thanked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and the people of Delhi. She also thanked Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

“My thanks are due also to the Supreme Court, because of whose order the mayor election was held today peacefully,” Oberoi said.

“I will give the best in my term, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. Work will officially begin in Delhi from tomorrow onwards, and inspection of landfill sites will be done in the next three months,” she said.

