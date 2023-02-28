Delhi liquor scam case: Manish Sisodia moves SC; bail plea hearing at 3.50 pm

Delhi Deputy CM has been remanded to five-day CBI custody by a special court in the liquor policy scam case

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is currently in the custody of CBI in the Delhi liquor policy scam case, on Tuesday (February 28) moved the Supreme Court, challenging his arrest and seeking bail.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia and agreed to hear the plea at 3.50 pm.

The top court initially observed that the jailed AAP leader has remedies under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to move the Delhi High Court for bail and seeking the quashing of the FIR.

On Monday, a special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent Sisodia to five-day CBI custody to help the agency to get “genuine and legitimate” answers on the case from him for “a proper and fair investigation.”