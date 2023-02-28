Delhi liquor scam case: Manish Sisodia moves SC against arrest by CBI

Delhi Deputy CM has been remanded to five-day CBI custody by a special court in the liquor policy scam case

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is currently in the custody of CBI in the Delhi liquor policy scam case, on Tuesday (February 28) moved the Supreme Court, challenging his arrest.

According to ANI, Sisodia’s lawyers will urge the apex court to conduct an urgent hearing on the matter and have sought the intervention of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

On Monday, a special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent Sisodia to five-day CBI custody to help the agency to get “genuine and legitimate” answers on the case from him.