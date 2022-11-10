Delhi liquor policy case: ED arrests top executives of two pharma companies

ED sleuths arrested Sarath Reddy, director of Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma and Benoy Babu of Pernod Ricard late on Wednesday night under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the director of a pharmaceutical company and one more person in connection with its money laundering probe into the Delhi excise policy.

In September, the agency had arrested Sameer Mahandru, the managing director of Indospirit, a liquor manufacturing company, and has conducted multiple raids in the case.

The agency, earlier this month had combed the premises of an aide of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and had called him for questioning at its Delhi office.

Reddy too was questioned twice and his properties were searched by the ED prior to his arrest.

The now-scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22 came under scrutiny after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor alleged irregularities in its implementation and called for a CBI probe into the matter. The CBI in a complaint has accused Sisodia and senior bureaucrats of the AAP government of giving cash exemption to liquor businessmen under the policy.

The ED began its investigation into the case after filing a money laundering case in August based on the CBI’s complaint.