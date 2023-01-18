Delhi LG acting like a ‘tribal chieftain’ to appease his big boss, says Sisodia

"I urge Delhi LG to not act like a tribal chieftain to appease his big boss, but to follow the Constitution," said Delhi CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday (January 18) hit out at the Lieutenant Governor (LG), V K Saxena, saying that he was acting like a “tribal chieftain to appease his big boss” by “interfering” in an elected government’s work.

Addressing the Delhi Assembly on the third day of its session, Sisodia stressed that the Supreme Court has said the LG or administrator is bound by the aid and advice of the elected government. But, let alone aid or advice, the LG was not even consulting the government, he alleged, adding, “This is happening for the first time in the country.”

“According to the Constitution, the decision on local governance has to be taken by the states, not the Centre. Delhi LG is not obeying the Constitution or the decision of the Supreme Court’s constitution bench,” Sisodia alleged.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal’s jibe at LG: He’s not my headmaster, people elected me

Advertisement

He said the Delhi LG was not a tribal chieftain but was acting like one by not obeying the Constitution or Supreme Court. “I urge Delhi LG to not act like a tribal chieftain to appease his big boss, but to follow the Constitution.”

Sisodia alleged the nomination of aldermen in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi by LG was “unconstitutional” and accused him of changing the proposal of the city government, instead of expressing his opinion on it. “Instead of paying attention to law and order, Delhi Police and land encroachment, the LG is interfering in an elected government’s work,” he added.

On Tuesday (January 17), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal used the Hindi proverb “begaani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana” to hit out at LG VK Saxena, questioning his authority with a “he is not my headmaster” jibe.a