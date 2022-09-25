Delhi grapples with waterlogging, traffic jams as rains lash city for 3rd day

The IMD has predicted light rain and cloudy sky to prevail on Sunday and Monday too

Heavy rains continued to batter Delhi on Saturday (September 24), inundating vast stretches of the national capital and stalling traffic for the third consecutive day

The maximum temperature dropped to 27.2 degrees Celsius, seven degrees lower than the normal for this time of the year on Saturday.

While the city received 15 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am on Friday to 8.30 am on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Saturday. The national capital received 10 mm of rainfall till 5.3 pm of Saturday.

The IMD has predicted light rain and cloudy sky to prevail on Sunday and Monday too. While the temperature is likely to increase to 31 degrees Celsius o Monday, it will inch up to 35 degrees Celsius by Wednesday, the weathermen have said.

All governments and private schools in Noida and Greater Noida suspended classes till Class 8 on Saturday due to the rains to avoid inconvenience to students.

“Keeping in view the safety of the students due to heavy rains and excessive waterlogging on the roads, the district magistrate has declared a holiday for September 24 (Saturday) for the students of Classes 1 to 8 in all the schools of the boards. Therefore, all the principals and headmasters should ensure the compliance of the order,” District School Inspector Dharamveer Singh told the media.

Several stretches of Gurugram were inundated, prompting traffic police to issue an advisory to commuters to avoid diversions and congested roads.