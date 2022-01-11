Delhi govt directs all private offices to work from home amid COVID surge

The national capital reported 17 deaths due to the infection for the second day in a row on Monday, but no case of Omicron

The Delhi government directed the closure of all private offices on Tuesday (January 11), except those in exempted categories, amid rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The private offices, which were till now operating with 50 per cent work force, have been asked to follow the practice of work from home.

An order issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also directed for closing of restaurants and bars in the city. However, restaurants have been allowed home delivery and take away food items.

Government offices in the city are also currently working with 50 per cent attendance.

Advertisement

A total of 19,166 cases were recorded in the national capital on Monday as compared to 22,751 a day ago, as the number of tests dipped from nearly one lakh to just over 76,000. One in four persons tested in Delhi was found to be positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Also read: Delhi closes dine-in restaurants to control spiralling growth in COVID cases

Delhi also reported 17 deaths due to the infection for the second day in a row on Monday. There have been 70 deaths due to the infection in the first 10 days of the year, the data shows.

Delhi has not reported any case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus for two days now, maintaining a tally of 513 infections so far, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health.

Also read: No plan to impose lockdown in Delhi yet: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Sunday that the government has no plans to impose lockdown in the city, and there would be no need for it if people wear masks.

“Rising COVID-19 cases are a matter of concern but there is no need to panic. Very few people are getting hospitalised. Wearing mask is very important. There will be no lockdown if you continue to wear mask. There is no plan to impose lockdown as of now,” Kejriwal had said in a virtual press conference.

(With inputs from Agencies)