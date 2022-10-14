Delhi govt increases Chhath puja allocation to ₹25 crore

Speaking during a digital media briefing, Delhi CM Kejriwal said the festival had grown since the AAP government was formed in 2014. It will be held on a grand scale this year

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday (October 14) that the AAP government has allocated ₹25 crore this year for celebrating the Chhath Puja festival in a grand way in the capital in 1,100 sites.

“Before we came to power, the government would allocate ₹2.5 crore for making preparations at 69 sites but now, the budget has grown to ₹25 crore and the sites to 1,100,” said Kejriwal.

Chhath will be celebrated on October 30 and 31. Speaking during a digital media briefing, Kejriwal said the festival had grown since the AAP government was formed in 2014. It will be held on a grand scale this year also because the festivities were affected for the past two years due to the pandemic, added the CM.

Kejriwal also urged people to wear masks and observe all safety protocols while celebrating. “The intensity of the infection may have reduced but the infection is still there. Please follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and wear a mask. Fines might have gone but please follow the rules,” Kejriwal said.

Advertisement

Also Watch: Married Indian women celebrate ‘Karwa Chauth’

The government has made arrangements, including setting up tents, chairs, washrooms, ambulances, first-aid and power backup, at the puja sites, pointed out the CM, stressing that Delhi Police was supporting the security aspect and CCTV cameras would be installed at various locations.

Kejriwal added that people should also pray to “Chatth Maiyya” to provide respite from COVID and also for the progress and development of the country. Chhath, celebrated after Diwali, involves the offering of “arghya” by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water. The festival is hugely popular among Purvanchalis living in Delhi.