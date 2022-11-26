Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal says he, AAP are hardcore honest

CBI files first charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy case against seven accused; Manish Sisodia, who was named in the agency's FIR, did not figure in it

With his deputy Manish Sisodia’s name not finding a mention in the CBI charge sheet in the excise policy case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are “hardcore honest”.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal also asked the BJP if it could say the same about any of its leaders.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed its first charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy case against seven accused but Sisodia, who was named in the agencys FIR, did not figure in it.

Also read: Vigilance dept calls for probe into ‘Rs 1,300 cr scam’ in Delhi classroom construction



Advertisement

“Today I can say, Arvind Kejriwal is hardcore honest, AAP is hardcore honest. I challenge BJP to tell if any of its party leaders is hardcore honest,” Kejriwal said.

Asked about the BJP releasing a series of sting videos on AAP leaders in the run-up to the December 4 municipal polls in Delhi, the CM said voters have to choose between 10 videos of the BJP or 10 guarantees of his party.

‘Case against Sisodia false’

Earlier this month, the AAP had announced 10 guarantees for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, including clearing the three landfill sites in the city and ending stray animal menace.

Also read: New footage shows Satyendar Jain having salad, fruits, packed food in jail



Kejriwal also said that the case registered by the CBI against Sisodia for irregularities in the now-withdrawn excise policy is “completely false”.

Taking to his Twitter account, Kejriwal said that 800 officers conducted raids for four months on Sisodia’s residence and offices but could not retrieve anything.

(With inputs from Agencies)