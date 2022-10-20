Choose between AAP Nirbhar or Atmanirbhar: Amit Shah before MCD polls

Arvind Kejriwal-led party wants Delhi to be AAP Nirbhar. We want it to become Atmanirbhar. In the next Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, people will have to decide if they want to be AAP Nirbhar or Atmanirbhar, said Amit Shah

Pointing out that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party wanted Delhi to be AAP Nirbhar, while the BJP would like the capital to be Atmanirbhar, Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday (October 20) asked people to choose between the two while voting in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

At the launch of a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in Tehkhand in Delhi, Shah also accused the Kejriwal government of step-motherly treatment to the erstwhile three civic bodies and said it owed ₹40,000 crore to the municipal corporations.

“They (Kejriwal-led party) wants Delhi to be AAP Nirbhar. We want it to become Atmanirbhar. In the next Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, people will have to decide if they want to be AAP Nirbhar or Atmanirbhar,” Shah said at the event in south Delhi.

Alleging that the AAP government had been spending heavily on publicity, he claimed Kejriwal was under the impression that development comes from advertisements, but said “this illusion can last only for five to seven years”.

Further, he added, “People will have to choose between Vigyapan ki Rajniti (politics of advertisement) and Vikas ki Rajniti (politics of development).” Shah also assured that the BJP will be ready with a plan to make Delhi garbage-free by the time MCD elections are held and that the city will be in a position to process 100 per cent of its daily waste by 2025.

With completion of the delimitation process to alter wards under MCD limits and with the Centre’s approval for the final draft, all the hurdles have been cleared and the civic body polls is set to happen.

