CBI issues lookout notice against Sisodia; Dy CM says ‘roaming free, tell me where to come’

In a lookout circular the CBI has barred the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and 14 others in the liquor policy violations case from travelling abroad

The CBI has issued a lookout circular against Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 14 others named in a liquor policy violations case and restricted them from travelling abroad.

Reports quoting officials have said that immigration authorities have been alerted to ensure that Sisodia and others named in the case are not allowed to travel out of India.

Responding to the notice, Sisodia took an acerbic swipe at the Narendra Modi government on Twitter on Sunday.

“All your raids have failed, nothing was found, not even a single scam was unravelled. Now you have issued a lookout notice that Manish Sisodia can’t be found. What is this drama Modi ji? I am roaming freely in Delhi. Tell me where to come? Can’t you find me?” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

Advertisement

आपकी सारी रेड फैल हो गयी, कुछ नहीं मिला, एक पैसे की हेरा फेरी नहीं मिली, अब आपने लुक आउट नोटिस जारी किया है कि मनीष सिसोदिया मिल नहीं रहा। ये क्या नौटंकी है मोदी जी?

मैं खुलेआम दिल्ली में घूम रहा हूँ, बताइए कहाँ आना है? आपको मैं मिल नहीं रहा? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 21, 2022

This comes two days after CBI sleuths conducted a 14-hour-long raid at the residence of Sisodia among 32 locations across seven states related to the Delhi government’s liquor policy.

The agency later filed an FIR naming Sisodia and 14 others, accusing them of corruption, criminal conspiracy and falsification of accounts in the liquor policy.

Sisodia is the first accused in the case.

The deputy chief minister on Saturday had accused the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing central agencies to settle scores with the Aam Aadmi Party because its work in improving the education and health sector in Delhi was being discussed on the international platform now.

Also read: AAP, BJP trade charges a day after CBI’s raid on Sisodia’s residence

Alleging that the raids are being conducted at the behest of the BJP leadership, Sisodia said it reflects the Centre’s insecurity towards AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal as they see him as a challenger to Modi in the upcoming general elections in 2024.