CBI grills Kejriwal for 9 hours in excise policy case; AAP leaders released

Delhi Police detain AAP leaders for protesting against Kejriwal’s questioning by the CBI, release them after CM's questioning gets over

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal left the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters after 8.30 pm on Sunday (April 16) following nine hours of questioning in the excise policy case.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener was expected to address the media outside his residence later in the evening.

The party, fearing that Kejriwal would be arrested, held an emergency meeting convened by its Delhi chief Gopal Rai and later with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Earlier in the day, AAP leaders, including Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Jasmine Shah, Atishi, and others were detained for protesting against Kejriwal’s questioning by the CBI. They were released from Najafgarh police station after Kejriwal left the CBI office.

“We were protesting peacefully outside the CBI office. Our detention shows that the BJP government is scared of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal,” Rajya Sabha MP Chadha said.

He added that the party was “carved out of the anti-corruption movement and has seen all kinds of struggle,” asserting that they were not scared of detention by CBI, ED, or police.

Mann, Chadha, and Sanjay Singh, among others had staged a protest at Golf Link Road after the police restrained them from going towards the CBI office.

