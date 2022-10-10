CBI arrests Abhishek Boinpally in Delhi Liquor Scam case

According to officials, Boinpally was allegedly lobbying for certain liquor businessmen based in South India. He was therefore called for questioning on October 9

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested businessman Abhishek Boinpally in a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the Delhi government’s excise policy.

Who is Boinpally?

Boinpally is registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs as a director in Indian companies. He will soon be produced before the court.

Also Read: BJP launches fresh attack on AAP over excise scam, links liquor trader with Kejriwal

Advertisement

He serves as the director of nine Indian companies working in sectors like real estate activities, other mining and quarrying, construction, manufacturing (chemicals and chemical products), other service activities, computer related services etc.

What are the charges against him?

According to officials, Boinpally was allegedly lobbying for certain liquor businessmen based in South India. He was called for questioning on Sunday (October 9).

He was taken into custody after the CBI found him evading certain key questions. Officials allege that Boinpally was involved in the “cartelisation” for “Southern lobby”.

Also Read: Court extends CBI custody of businessman Vijay Nair in Delhi excise policy case

The Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, came under the scanner after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the scheme.

Following Saxena’s recommendation, an FIR was lodged against Nair, Sisodia and 13 others