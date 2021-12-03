CAQM forms task force as Delhi-NCR’s air quality drops to ‘very poor’

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality index (AQI) at 9 am on Friday was 358, an improvement from 429 on Thursday

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Friday constituted a task force each for Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan in view of deteriorating air condition in the national capital and their neighbouring states.

A special bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana also directed the Centre and states in the NCR to implement the orders of the CAQM on air quality management to curb air pollution.

The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the very poor category on Friday morning, while the minimum temperature was 12.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

AQIs of Delhi’s neighbouring cities

Ghaziabad 331 AQI

Noida 315 AQI

Gurgaon 309 AQI

Faridabad 289 AQI

Greater Noida 250 AQI

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality index (AQI) at 9 am on Friday was 358. Delhi’s 24-hour AQI was 429 on Thursday.

Neighbouring NCR towns Ghaziabad (331), Gurgaon (309), and Noida (315) were in the very poor category. Faridabad (289) and Greater Noida (250) also recorded poor air quality on Friday morning.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The minimum temperature of the national capital was recorded at 12.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the seasons average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 22 degrees Celsius, the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 91 per cent.

Delhi recorded the lowest maximum temperature of the season so far on Thursday as it plummeted five notches below normal and settled at 19.8 degrees Celsius. The city also witnessed light rains on Thursday. The weather department has predicted “shallow fog” for Delhi on Friday.

Taking note of the poor AQI in Delhi and its neighbourhood, the CAQM said that the respective task forces will implement, enforce, monitor and report compliance status of its orders, while noting that several cases of non-compliance had been reported in the recent past.

“It has been observed that the implementation and compliance of various directions, orders and instructions issued by the commission leaves much to be desired and non-compliance has been reported. And, there is an urgent need to take further systemic preventive measures, as a matter of extreme emergency and abundant caution, to prevent the air quality from further deterioration,” the CAQM stated in an official order.

“In the above light… and towards improvement of air quality in Delhi and NCR, the commission, in exercise of its powers conferred upon it, hereby constitutes a specialised task force for each of states/GNCTD for the respective jurisdiction in NCR to implement, enforce, monitor and report the compliance status of various statutory directions and orders issued by the commission,” the order said.

As per the affidavit submitted by the commission to the Supreme Court on Friday, the commission said that 40 flying squads have been formed to monitor the implementation of measures suggested by it in Delhi and NCR region.

While 17 such squads have already been formed to ensure the implementation of measures directed by the court and the commission, the number would be slowly raised to 40 within 24 hours, the affidavit said.

Ban on entry of trucks, excluding those carrying essential goods and those running on cleaner fuel, will continue, it said

Taking a note of the measures, the bench ordered, “We have perused affidavit by Centre and the Delhi government. We have taken into consideration the directions proposed. We direct the Centre and the government of National Capital Territory to implement the orders of December 2 and we keep the matter pending and will hear it on next Friday”.

At the outset, the bench referred to certain news reports and said a message “intentionally or unintentionally” been sent that the court is the “villain” and it is ordering the closure of schools.

“One thing which we observed is whether intentional or unintentional and some sections of media portrays us that we are the villains who want to close down the schools. You (Delhi government) on your own opened the schools. But, see the newspapers..,” the chief justice said.

(With inputs from Agencies)