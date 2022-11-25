BJP plotting to kill Kejriwal; Manoj Tiwari involved: Sisodia

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has accused the BJP of plotting a conspiracy to murder Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as it fears poll defeats in Gujarat and the MCD.

The party has also accused Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari of being a part of the alleged conspiracy and has demanded his arrest.

Sisodia’s statement came after Tiwari in a tweet said he is “worried about the safety” of Kejriwal.

Stating that the AAP will file a complaint before the Election Commission of India on the matter and with the Delhi Police, Sisodia, however, asserted that the party is not scared of such petty politics.

“Due to the fear of defeats in the Gujarat and MCD polls, the BJP is hatching a conspiracy to kill @ArvindKejriwal. Their MP Manoj Tiwari is openly asking his hooligans to attack Kejriwal and he has done complete planning. The AAP is not scared of their petty politics and people will give a reply to their hooliganism,” the deputy chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

In a tweet on Thursday Tiwari had raised concerns about Kejriwal’s safety while highlighting recent allegations of corruption and “selling of tickets” for the MCD polls. “I am concerned about the security of Arvind Kejriwal because people and AAP volunteers are angry over sustained corruption, selling of tickets (for the MCD polls), friendship with rapist and massage in jail incidents. Their MLAs too have been thrashed. It should not happen with the chief minister of Delhi….,” the North East Delhi MP said in a tweet in Hindi.

The AAP also released a statement on the issue, saying that the BJP’s message is an indication that it has no faith in democracy and that the people of Delhi and Gujarat will answer it by ensuring its rout in the upcoming polls.

“No matter how many diversionary and divisive tactics the BJP uses, they will not be successful in taking forward this crooked agenda for long…The historic results that await the MCD and Gujarat will be the public’s answer for the humiliation they had to face at the hands of the BJP. The public will take revenge for this disrespect through the EVM,” the party said in a reported statement.