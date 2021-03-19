Centre halts Kejriwal’s flagship grain distribution programme

‘Allocations made under National Food Security Act cannot be used for any other scheme,’ Food Ministry stated

The Union government put brakes on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ration-at-doorstep plan, arguing that subsidized grain given under the National Food Security Act cannot be used for another scheme.

Food Ministry Joint Secretary S Jagannathan wrote a letter to Delhi government on Friday (March 19) to express the Centre’s objection. “The use of new nomenclature/scheme name for the distribution of National Food Security Act foodgrain by GNCTD (Delhi Government) is not permissible but this Department will have no objection if a separate scheme is made by the State Government without mixing elements of the National Food Security Act foodgrain.”

Kejriwal’s ”Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna” was set for a launch on March 25 with the first set of distributions to start from Seemapuri area of north-east Delhi’s Shahdara district.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shared the news of Centre’s rejection of its scheme on Twitter: “Centre stops Doorstep Delivery of Ration Scheme!

Kejriwal Govt’s Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana was scheduled to be launched on 25th March ’21.

Why is Modi Govt against ending Ration Mafia?”

Kejriwal had termed his government’s scheme as “a revolutionary step in changing the public distribution system”.

The Delhi state planned to provide packaged wheat flour, packaged rice and packaged sugar under the Targeted Public Distribution System.