Aftab confessed to killing Shraddha in polygraph test, had no remorse: Reports

Aftab who underwent a series of lie-detector test has reportedly admitted to killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and being in relationship with multiple women, reports quoting police and forensic sources said

Aftab Amin Poonawala, the 28-year-old accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and disposing her body in a forest after slicing it up into 35 pieces, has confessed to the crime during a series of polygraph or lie-detector tests conducted on him, reports have said.

The team probing the case also told a prominent news channel that Aftab has expressed no remorse for the crime.

Quoting sources at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi’s Rohini, ANI said that Aftab has also admitted of being in relationship with several women.

Aftab’s polygraph test was wounded up on Tuesday and he will be taken for narco-analysis tests from December 1 to 5, following a local court’s go-ahead to Delhi Police for the same.

While confession in a polygraph test is not admissible in the court, the same was conducted for Aftab to help the police ascertain if he was telling the truth or spinning stories.

A narco-analysis, on the other hand, would involve the injecting of an intravenous drug, also known as “truth serum,” which will take the accused to a sub-conscious or hypnotic state in which he is more likely to spill out the truth.

Police sought the court’s permission and Aftab’s consent after they found his responses deceptive during interrogation.

Aftab had allegedly strangled Shraddha to death after an altercation and later chopped up her body in 35 pieces which he stored in a 300 litre refrigerator. He had disposed of the body parts in Delhi’s Mehrauli forest. He was arrested on November 12 and is now in judicial custody.