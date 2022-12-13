AAP govt’s New Year gift to Delhi: 450 types of medical tests free of cost

State now provides 212 tests free of cost at hospitals and 'mohalla' clinics; 238 more added to list

From January 1, 2023, Delhiites can get 450 types of medical tests done free of cost at government hospitals and health centres. This New Year gift of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will help those unable to afford private healthcare, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Currently, the state government provides 212 tests free of cost, said officials. Kejriwal has given his nod to a health department proposal for making 238 more tests free of cost at hospitals and mohalla clinics, they said.

Kejriwal said providing quality health and education to all, irrespective of their economic status, is his government’s mission.

“Providing good quality health and education to all, irrespective of anyone’s economic status, is our mission. Healthcare has become v expensive. Many people can’t afford (private) healthcare. This step will help all such people,” he tweeted.

The facility will be available to all residents of Delhi.

