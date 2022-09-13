8,500 flats in Narela on offer under DDA’s online housing scheme

Starting Monday, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched an online housing scheme under which people can book around 8,500 flats in Narela.

The scheme is on a first-come-first-served basis, the housing authority said.

EWS and LIG flats in Narela are part of the scheme.

“Starting today, #DDA is adding to the steps taken for Narela sub city by launching 8500 flats. This is an opportunity to grab your dream home on a first come first serve basis for the EWS and LIG categories. Pay online and reserve your flat instantly,” the DDA informed on Twitter and shared a poster of the scheme on the website.