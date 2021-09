The assailants reportedly had breached the court premises with guns while posing as lawyers

Four people including a gangster were killed and several others were injured in a shootout inside a court complex at Rohini in North Delhi, on Friday.

Reports said Jitendra Gogi, a notorious gangster involved in many criminal cases, was killed by members of his rival gang, while he was being produced in the court. The shooters had reportedly entered the court dressed at lawyers.

Two members of the rival gang are also believed to have been killed in the shootout.

(Further details awaited)