With eye on 2024, Nitish struggles to retain ‘Sushasan Babu’ image

With Rahul Gandhi undercutting his chance as the unanimous PM face of the Opposition, the Bihar CM needs to consolidate his vote bank by refurbishing his positive image

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has assiduously worked on building his image as an embodiment of sushasan (good governance), which has earned him the sobriquet of ‘Sushasan Babu,’ and helped him overcome many hurdles. But, now, he faces a major challenge in keeping that image intact as his government is under the sharp scrutiny of his former ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Nitish’s latest ‘Samadhan Yatra’, taken out to review the execution of his government`s schemes and take feedback from people about them, is also seen as his attempt to refurbish that image before he plunges into national politics. Nitish has already announced that he would be touring across states to stitch an alliance of opposition parties to stop the BJP’s juggernaut in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Price of political flip-flops?

“It is not more than an image-building exercise as he had embarked on similar yatras in the past for the same purpose,” remarked Indrajit Singh, a political analyst. “Nitish’s brand value has started declining with a slipshod implementation of prohibition, besides other factors,” he said.

Nitish had inspired tremendous confidence when he had formed the government with the BJP in 2005, but later his political flip-flops and his overdependence on the top bureaucracy took the shine off his sushasan, Singh said. While people still call him ‘sushasan babu,’ their enthusiasm has worn off as the BJP is bent on taking the wind out of Nitish model’s sails, he added.

The Mahagathbandhan’s lackluster performance in the state’s by-elections also burst the myth that grand alliance, a coalition of seven parties, is invincible. In such a situation, Nitish’s first priority is to undo the damage caused to his image due to the recent developments, Singh underlined.

The recent hooch tragedy in Saran district, which claimed the lives of more than 70 people, has only exposed chinks in the much-touted ‘sushashan, said Pushya Mitra, a political commentator.

Political dividends of Samadhan Yatra?

Nitish is not new to yatras. Samadhan Yatra is 14th in the series of yatras since he became the CM in 2005. Nyay Yatra was his first statewide journey. In the 2005 Bihar assembly election, the polls had thrown up a hung assembly. It was subsequently dissolved as Ram Vilas Paswan, who was holding the key to the government formation, with 29 MLAs, had insisted on a Muslim CM. Nititsh had taken out ‘Nyay Yatra’ later to expose the Centre and Paswan. The Yatra had helped Nitish to establish himself as a strong alternative to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. In the state assembly election held in October-November of the same year, the NDA formed the government with a comfortable majority under the leadership of Nitish.

As CM, Nitish had embarked on three statewide journeys in 2009. He was successful in winning the applause of the people by providing on-the-spot solutions through his prompt decisions during his Vikas Yatra, which he had undertaken in January 2009. Later, he took out two more yatras in the same year. Subsequently, he had embarked on another yatra in April, 2010.These yatras helped him garner an impressive victory for his party, JD (U), in the 2010 state assembly election. JD (U) had clinched 115 seats out of 141 it contested. Nitish`s yatras had also helped his ally BJP to win 91 seats out of 102 seats it had contested. Nitish had taken out another yatra ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha election, but this time it did not help him as his party could win only two seats. JD (U) had contested the polls in alliance with the CPI.

All of Nitish’s yatras were aimed at keeping his image of ‘Sushashan Babu’ intact. He embarked on ‘Samadhan Yatra’ at a time when he is set to plunge into national politics. The CM’s recent march is aimed at undoing the damage possibly caused to his image by his yet another political somersault (snapping ties with the BJP) last August, said Alok Mohit, a political observer. “It is very difficult to understand Nitish’s mind. So, it cannot be said whether he is planning mid-term assembly polls or preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha election by starting his latest yatra,” he added.

During the ‘Samadhan Yatra,’ Nitish is interacting with the people in a perfunctory manner and the yatra itself seems to be stage-managed, said Pravin Bagi, a political analyst. Nitish has undertaken the yatra to create a public perception that the state government is proactive and people do not need to worry, he added.

Unlike in his earlier yatras, Nitish is not holding any public meeting this time even as his security cordon has been intensified. “Everything has been fixed in advance, including the village and the school Nitish has to visit, Bagi said, adding that this yatra is unlikely to help Nitish politically.

Nitish is trying to consolidate his vote bank by refurbishing his positive image, but it is seemingly not happening as people’s expectations are high. Furthermore, people are also unsure about his next political move.

The attempts by Congress to assert itself

Although the Congress is organising Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJD) in the states not covered by Rahul`s walkathon, the grand old party’s yatra in Bihar has special significance. “The Congress is attaching much importance to its yatra in Bihar, given the fact that the party president Mallikarjun Kharge himself started it from the state`s Banka district,” said Mohit.

Congress’ performance was not impressive in the last state assembly election; it won only 19 out of 70 seats. The party wants to send a message to RJD and JD (U) through its yatra that it has its own vote share in the state by drawing people from all sections of the society, Mohit added. The presence of Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM in the state politics has also made Congress more important for defeating the BJP in elections. In such a situation, the RJD, which is already jittery over the growing influence of AIMIM, cannot afford to give a shabby treatment to the grand old party, he added.

With the appointment of Akhilesh Prasad Singh, who is a Bhumihar (an upper caste), the Congress has also tried to make further dent into the upper caste vote bank, Mohit asserted. Congress is already eying Brahmin votes, a political commentator added.

Congress will gain through its yatra as the party’s workers will be energised and activated, Bagi said. The party’s yatra is also expected to inspire confidence among its voters who were annoyed over the laid-back approach of the party leaders and workers so far, he added.

Impact of Lalu Prasad’s absence

Nitish’s national ambition is yet to take shape even though he has made serious efforts in the direction by reaching out to senior leaders of the opposition parties, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s absence from the political scene, owing to his kidney transplant and subsequent post-surgery care in Singapore, has only adversely impacted Nitish’s efforts to play a forceful role in forging broader opposition unity.

Nitish’s national ambition has suffered a major setback ever since Rahul Gandhi has become active, said Mitra. The BJP is hell bent on not allowing Nitish to be stable in the national politics by keeping him engaged in the domestic issues and denting his image in all possible manners, he added.

Nitish has already conceded he is not the unanimous PM face of the opposition by stating that he has no problem if the Congress is pushing Rahul as the PM candidate of the opposition for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, said Mohit. Lalu has also realised the limitations of Nitish`s national ambition, particularly the chance of the latter emerging as a consensus PM candidate of the opposition, he added. “Things would have been different had Lalu been on the scene,” he said.

The absence of Lalu has affected Nitish`s prospects in the national politics, Bagi agreed. Nitish’s flip-flops have dented his image nationally, but Lalu is still recognised in the national politics as a fighter and commands respect for his consistent anti-BJP stand, he added.

“The Congress has virtually shattered the dream of Nitish emerging as the consensus PM candidate of the opposition by advancing Rahul’s name,” he said, referring to a statement by senior Congress leader Kamal Nath. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister has asserted that Rahul will be the opposition’s PM candidate in 2024.