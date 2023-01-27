Upendra Kushwaha demands share in ‘ancestral property’ as Nitish tells him to quit JD(U)

Kushwaha said that the Rashtriya Janata Dal had made a deal with JD(U) when the Mahagathbandhan was formed in Bihar, and he wanted a share of the deal

There has been a twist in the Upendra Kushwaha-JD(U) case. Upon being asked to quit the party by the Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) parliamentary board chairman, Kushwaha, said that he could not leave the party without getting his share in the “ancestral property”.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kushwaha responded, “Well said, Bhai Saheb. If the younger brothers leave the house on the advice of the elder brothers, then the elder brothers will grab the whole property of the ancestors. How can I go out leaving behind my share…?”

Kushwaha has sought details of the deal that the JD(U) had made with RJD. He said that the Rashtriya Janata Dal had been saying a deal was made with JD(U) when the Mahagathbandhan was formed in Bihar. “We all want to know what the deal is about. Those who were part of the deal from the JD(U) must reveal it soon,” he said.

Also read: Upendra Kushwaha returns to Nitish Kumar’s arms ‘in the interest of the nation’

Advertisement

While speaking to reporters, Nitish said that Kushwaha was free to go anywhere. “If he wants to join another party or alliance, he is free to do so,” the Bihar CM said.

There has been speculation that Upendra Kushwaha was flirting with the BJP.

In the meantime, another JD(U) leader, Umesh Kushwaha, attacked Upendra Kushwaha. He said, “Upendra Kushwaha should be ashamed of his conduct. Nitish Kumar has given him so much but he is trying to break the JD(U). He should resign from the party.”

He went on to say that the party grew strong on its own but when Upendra Kushwaha joined the party, he worked to weaken it.

Kushwaha returned to the JD(U) in 2021, eight years after quitting the party, merging his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party with the JD(U).