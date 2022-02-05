Fools spreading news of me stepping down as RJD president: Lalu Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav too said his father has (Lalu Yadav) run the party efficiently and there is no reason to look for a replacement

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday (February 4) rubbished reports that suggest he would resign and son Tejashwi Yadav could become the next party president.

Speaking to media persons, Yadav senior said, “Those running such reports are fools. We will get to know whatever happens,” he said.

Lalu Yadav’s younger son Tej Pratap Yadav too said the speculations (about Tejashwi Yadav becoming party president) are false, saying that Lalu Yadav has run the party very efficiently and there is no reason to look for a replacement.

Tej Pratap Yadav further said that all top level leaders would attend the upcoming national executive meeting of RJD, scheduled to be held in Patna on February 10.

Former CM Rabri Devi, RDJ leader Tejashwi Yadav and other senior leaders will attend. However, Lalu Yadav has not yet confirmed his participation.