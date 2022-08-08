Political storm gathers pace in Bihar as JD(U), RJD rally MLAs; Nitish calls Sonia

The developments come a day after JD(U) accused its ally, the BJP, of conspiring against it to weaken Nitish Kumar’s government in Bihar

Indicating that a political upheaval in Bihar might just be around the corner, both the JD(U) and Opposition RJD have called a meeting of their MLAs in Patna on Tuesday while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reached out to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Reports say, all the JD(U) legislators have been asked to report at Nitish Kumar’s house on Tuesday while the RJD, which emerged as the single largest party in the assembly polls, has also asked all its 79 MLAs to be in Patna by Monday night for Tuesday’s meeting.

Also read: Souring BJP-JD(U) ties might lead to realignments in Bihar politics

Amicable signals that are being exchanged between the JD(U) and RJD are signs that the duo along with Congress may be mulling for an alliance.

Advertisement

According to reports, the Hindustani Awami Morcha (Secular), a constituent of the NDA, has also convened a meeting of its MLAs.

The developments come a day after JD(U) accused its ally, the BJP, of conspiring against it to weaken Nitish Kumar’s government in Bihar. The snub became apparent after Kumar skipped the NITI Aayog meet presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The JD(U) also clarified on Sunday that it will not join the Union Council of Ministers.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, JD(U) president Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh, without naming the BJP, said a conspiracy similar to the “Chirag model,” which divided Nitish Kumar’s votes in the Assembly elections, was at play in the state.

Reports say, following Lalan’s statement, BJP representatives led by Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad met Vijay Kumar Choudhary, a senior minister and aide of Nitish Kumar on Sunday evening to iron out differences.

The chief minister, however, is said to have made up his mind and will decide the next course of action with his MLAs on Tuesday. While legislators have ruled out the prospect of mid-term elections, reports speculate that a new alliance may be on the cards.

Reports Nitish Kumar’s alleged decision to sever ties with the BJP has been taken due to his disgruntlement with what he thinks Home Minister Amit Shah’s alleged attempts to “remote control” his government.

Also read: Bihar’s young leaders get ready for rigours of state politics

The current crisis was precipitated by the resignation of RCP Singh, a former JD(U) member and minister in Modi’s cabinet, on Saturday. RCP had allegedly taken the cabinet portfolio without the consent of Nitish Kumar and has been seen by the JD(U) as a proxy for Amit Shah. He had resigned from the party after the JD(U) which accused him of rampant corruption refused to extend his Rajya Sabha tenure.