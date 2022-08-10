Nitish Kumar takes over as Bihar CM; Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy

The RJD will have the largest number of ministers, in recognition of the fact that it has a higher number of MLAs.

Nitish Kumar has taken oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the eighth time after he announced another ‘Grand Alliance’ with Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other Opposition parties.

The effective strength of the state Assembly is 242 and the magic figure is 122.

Tejashwi will be the deputy chief minister and the new cabinet will have representatives from the RJD and Congress besides Janata Dal(U), according to sources.

The Left parties are likely to give outside support to the new government “retaining their independent identity”.

JD(U) has 46 MLAS (45 party MLAs and 1 Independent) and the RJD 79 legislators. The Congress, which has 19 while the CPI(ML) has 12 MLAs, CPI 2 and CPI(M) another 2 have also given him letters of support to Nitish. The HAM party which 4 MLAs has also backed Nitish.