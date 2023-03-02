Nitish concerned over alleged attacks on Bihar labourers in Tamil Nadu

Taking to Twitter, Kumar said he has instructed officials here to get in touch with their counterparts in Tamil Nadu and ensure security of labourers from Bihar, who are eking out a living in the southern state.

Watch: Attacks on northern migrant labourers on the rise in TN

“I have learnt from newspapers that labourers from Bihar who are employed in Tamil Nadu are being attacked. I have asked the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of Bihar to speak to officials in Tamil Nadu and ensure safety and security of Bihari workers there,” Kumar tweeted.

The Tamil Nadu police replied to Nitish’s tweet saying the videos showing the alleged attacks was false and that this was a case of someone playing mischief. The TN police claimed that the videos showed locals and not Bihari migrants.

Reports of physical assaults on labourers from Bihar and other Hindi-speaking regions, many of whom have uploaded videos of their travails on social media, had surfaced in the recent past.

(With agency inputs)