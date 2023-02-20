Kushwaha quits JDU, floats new party

The former Union minister, however, kept cards close to the chest over realigning with NDA

Disgruntled JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha on Monday announced his resignation from the primary membership of the party, and floated a new outfit, the Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal.

Making the announcement at a crowded press conference here, Kushwaha also said he would seek an appointment with the chairman of the state legislative council to give up his membership of the House.

The former Union minister, however, kept cards close to the chest on the issue of realigning with the BJP-led NDA, with the sarcastic remark. “I have learnt a few lessons from my big brother, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had resigned from his post citing differences with the RJD, only to form a new government (with BJP) hours later,” he said.

Kushwaha accused Kumar of having “pawned” (girvi rakh diya) his political capital, and expressed anguish over having declared Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, whom he did not mention by name, as the future leader. Kushwaha had been sulking ever since the announcement.

Kushwaha, who was Union minister of state for HRD in the Narendra Modi government from 2014 to 2018, returned to JDU in March 2021 after merging his eight-year-old Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP).

