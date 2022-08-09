CM Nitish Kumar resigns, claims support of 160 MLAs

Nitish is unlikely to resign from the CM post; he may simply seek to replace BJP ministers with those of other parties, such as the RJD and Congress

The political upheaval in Bihar took a sharp turn on Tuesday, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tendering resignation after breaking ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Nitish Kumar on Tuesday met Governor Phagu Chauhan, after a meeting of JD(U) leaders, where a decision was taken to quit the BJP-led NDA.

Kumar emerged from his residence in a cavalcade and greeted a large number of party workers, who had been waiting outside to catch a glimpse of their leader. Workers of opposition RJD, which appears tipped to be a part of the new government, joined their counterparts in the JD(U) in raising the slogan “Nitish Kumar zindabad.

Advertisement

As per reports, Kumar claimed the support of 160 MLAs.

Also read: Nitish may walk out of NDA as trust deficit with BJP widens

Assembly make-up

The BJP had bagged 74 seats in the election even as its strength improved to 77 in the Assembly after three MLAs from Mueksh Sahni`s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) joined it. The RJD is presently the largest party in the state with 80 MLAs. The Bihar Assembly has a total strength of 243 MLAs and any party or alliance needs the support of 122 MLAs to form a government. The Congress has 19 MLAs while the Left parties, also part of the Grand Alliance, have 16 MLAs.

So, if Nitish returns to the RJD-Congress-Left Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the bloc will have 160 MLAs (45 of JD(U), 80 of RJD, 19 of Congress and 16 of Left parties) against the majority mark of 122. Additionally, the RJD is also reaching out to the HAM, a BJP ally with four MLAs.

Also read | Friendship Day 2022: Political pals, from Gandhiji-Nehru to Modi-Shah

Nitish had convened a JD(U) meeting on Tuesday morning following the exit of the party’s former national president RCP Singh. The latter quit after the JD(U) sent him a notice seeking explanation on the graft charges levelled against him. RCP was said to be getting close to the BJP, and this is said to have irked Nitish.

On Monday evening, Nitish was said to have spoken to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on the phone, and sought an audience on August 11. This was not confirmed by either party.

Will back any non-BJP govt: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday said it would support any non-BJP government in Bihar to help strengthen secular forces.

Sources said the Congress, which has 19 legislators in the Bihar Assembly, will go by what the RJD decides and its presence will help strengthen the coalition. They added that like in Maharashtra, where the Congress helped stitch together the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government by supporting the Shiv Sena which was ideologically different from it, it could align with Kumar who has remained with them in the past.

“Ours is an ideological battle and we are not fighting for power. The Congress will support any non-BJP government and help strengthen secular forces,” Congress general secretary Tariq Anwar said.

BJP to take stock

The Bihar BJP core group will meet later in the evening to take stock of the evolving political situation in the state.

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal is expected to chair the meeting which is likely to be attended by both deputy chief ministers, former state party presidents and other senior leaders.

Former deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Ashwini Choubey, and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad have left for Patna from the national capital to attend the meeting.

(With Agency inputs)